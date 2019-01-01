MDNA Skin

The Beauty Roller

$200.00

What it is: A game-changing facial and body sculpting device that delivers instant results.What it does: This roller is based on advanced medical technology used by Madonna's personal renowned dermatologist, New York's Dr. Paul Jarrod Frank MD. The battery-free roller delivers two cutting-edge technologies in one device. Oversized dual-sculpting carbon spheres scientifically engineered and masterfully carved in Japan hug every facial and body curve for head-to-toe contouring that promotes lymphatic drainage, lifts, firms and eases tension. Ultra-Infrared Sculpting Enegy permeates below skin's surface to help energize, lift and firm, improve elasticity, increase cellular turnover, retexturize fine lines and wrinkles, boost hydration levels and optimize product penetration. It's all-natural, non-invasive, FDA-cleared and clinically proven to deliver visible sculpting at home.How to use: Use once daily or whenver skin needs a visible lift. On your face, glide the roller along facial contours and jawline in an upward motion. On the body, glide upward to contour the buttocks, thighs, stomach, hips, back of your arms and any trouble spots that won't budge with diet and exercise alone."/