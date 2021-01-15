Bawdy Beauty

The Bawdy Wash

$30.00

At Bawdy Beauty

Bawdy gives you permission to get naked and excuse to touch yourself more often. Experience the power of self-touch with The Bawdy Wash, our original touch and water-activated body wash. Our clean beauty formulation, powered by seaweed, nourishes your skin while a delicate blend of summer florals invigorates your senses turning your routine into a sensual escape from everyone else. Sustainable and non-toxic, this powder-form wash leaves your skin revitalized and marine life unaffected - because what goes on your body eventually goes down the drain.