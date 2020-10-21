Brown Book Group

The Batch Cook Book: Money-saving Meal Prep For Busy Lives (paperback)

Delicious, healthy, make-ahead batch cook and meal prep recipes to save busy families time and money Modern families are busier than ever. We all want to eat better, stress less and reduce waste - all without spending more than we have to. We want new and exciting recipes that are delicious, healthy and make a change from casseroles and spaghetti bolognese. And we want them to be straightforward, reliable and satisfy even the fussiest of eaters. That's where The Batch Cook Book comes in. This gorgeous cookbook will fit right into your busy lifestyle with mouth-watering new recipes and hints and tips for the best batch and meal prep techniques. Each inspiring chapter is packed with fresh ideas, from preparing key ingredients to whipping up perfectly portioned meals for simple suppers or bold, big-hearted feasts for friends and family. It's a book for every cook. Whether you need to find creative uses for a summer tomato glut, rouse bleary-eyed family members with morning wafts of cinnamon buns or fill your freezer with crunchy drizzle cakes, good-to-go cheese toasties, luscious lasagnes and hearty stews for busy weekends, The Batch Cook Book has you covered.