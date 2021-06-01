Christy Dawn

Intricate smocking on the chest and back panels make The Basil Dress a timeless addition to your closet. Inspired by a vintage frock, she is both effortless and eye-catching. The Basil Dress boasts a full, tiered skirt and bell sleeves. The Larkspur Ditsy Field fabric was digitally printed in Erode, India. The Basil Dress was made by Pedro, one of our talented dressmakers.