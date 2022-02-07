U Beauty

The Barrier Bioactive Treatment

$198.00

Buy Now Review It

At U Beauty

Powered by our most advanced technology yet, the IMMORTAL SIREN features a groundbreaking formula that draws inspiration from one of the planet’s most fascinating organisms: the Turritopsis Dohrrii, better known as the immortal jellyfish. The immortal jellyfish has long captivated marine researchers for its ability to transform itself—at any stage in its lifecycle—back to its earliest stage of development by reverting adult cells into stem cells. The BARRIER Bioactive Treatment leverages SIREN Capsule Technology to help the skin behave like it did when it was younger. Formulated with an engineered cocktail of actives, this unique messenger communicates youthful cues with the skin to turbo-charge its natural ability to remove visible damage, and it’s clinically shown to help improve natural collagen and elastin synthesis for visibly fortified skin. The IMMORTAL SIREN simultaneously removes the appearance of damaged skin and accelerates the delivery of ingredients to help renew the skin’s barrier with visibly improved integrity. • Clean, cruelty-free, and manufactured with 100% green energy • Tested for safe use on all skin types and skin tones • Dermatologically tested for sensitivity • Patent-Pending SIREN Capsule Technology • Made in Italy