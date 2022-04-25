United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
Breville
The Barista Express™ Coffee & Espresso Maker
$999.95$699.95
At Wayfair
The all-in-one espresso machine. Create third-wave specialty coffee at home –from bean to espresso– in less than a minute. The Barista Express™ allows you to grind the beans right before extraction for full flavor and precise temperature control (PID) ensures optimal espresso extraction. Be hands-on like a barista with manual microfoam milk texturing to deliver authentic café style results in no time at all.