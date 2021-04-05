United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Smile Makers
The Ballerina Vibrator
$200.00
At Verishop
After three years of development, the Ballerina makes its debut with an innovative texture, specially designed for a firm and velvety feel. Its precise shape fits perfectly in the palm of your hand, allowing for a natural grip and easy control. Enjoy full vulva stimulation, from top to bottom, and discover new pleasure spots with this luxurious toy. - Rechargeable battery - 100% waterproof - 100% phthalate-free - Multiple speeds - Discreet vibration