United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Smile Makers
The Ballerina
$200.00
At Smile Makers
Pamper yourself to a first-class experience with a one-of-a-kind vibrator. The Ballerina’s organic shape cups the vulva into an intimate embrace and delivers a wholesome stimulation. Its unique texture provides a firm and velvety feel, similar to a lover touching you. Forget it’s even there and discover a new kind of pleasure, in places you’ve never felt before… SIZE: 9 cm x 6 cm X 3.5 cm FREE SHIPPING