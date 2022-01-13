Cuup

The Balconette

$68.00

Description This architectural silhouette is a CUUP take on a typical "sexy" bra (think overly frilly, lacy, and unrealistic for everyday wear). We pared this one down to clean lines and a composed fit. Supports all CUUP sizes comfortably, but may be better for more bottom-heavy boob shapes Cups are sewn, not molded, with a darted seam Made with a sheer power mesh and our lightweight, flexible underwire Adjustable straps set with gold patent-pending hardware and a triple hook-and-eye ensure proper fit Offers the sensuality of lingerie while maintaining the practicality of a bra you wear every day Materials: 79% Nylon/21% Spandex