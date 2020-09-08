United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Away
The Backpack
$195.00
At Away
This versatile travel backpack is designed to keep you moving hands-free. Made from water-resistant nylon, The Backpack has three roomy compartments that fit anything from overnight clothes to in-flight essentials, as well as a separate 15" laptop pocket. For even more seamless travel, it has a trolley sleeve that attaches to any Away suitcase. Interested in a slimmer profile? Get The Daypack.