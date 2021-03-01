Esther Williams

This summer is the summer to try something new when it comes to your swimwear routine and this ModCloth-exclusive Esther Williams one-piece swim dress is the perfect choice for trying out a new swim style. An adorable classic, this flirty, vintage-inspired style offers the stand out, mod style you expect from us along with the support you want in your swimwear. This A-line swimsuit dress is a retro take on the one-piece swimsuit, offering tank straps, a scoop neckline, a deep scoop back, padded cups at the bust, along with flattering tummy control that smooths where you want it. The flattering lines of this suit are as timeless as its design, making it a great option for all ages, body shapes, and sizes. Boasting a retro-chic pink and navy blue-hued gingham print that pairs perfectly with its vintage inspiration, this swim dress will have you standing out poolside or beach side for all the right reasons. You can thank us later.