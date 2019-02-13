Search
Products fromShopShoesMules & Clogs
Madewell

The Ayanna Clog

$168.00
At Madewell
Made of touchable nubuck leather, these real-deal clogs have old-school wooden soles (wear with cropped jeans or a midi dress for a true vintage look). Cushiness alert: We've added an extra layer of padding to make them even easier on the feet.
Featured in 1 story
You Should Only Be Traveling In These 20 Shoes
by Eliza Huber