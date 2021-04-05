Everlane

The Authentic Stretch Mid Rise Skinny Crop Jeans

$68.00 $25.48

About This Item Details Can't mess with a classic. The Authentic Stretch Mid-Rise Skinny has an easy mid rise and a classic skinny fit through the leg. It's made of an innovative fabric with a high elasticity rate, so it has comfortable stretch with a gutsy, authentic look. Fit: this style fits true to size. Sizing: 24=00, 25=0, 26=2, 27=4, 28=6, 29=8, 30=10, 31=10-12, 32=12, 33=14, 34=16, 35=18 - Zip fly with button closure - 5-pocket construction - Mid rise - Skinny leg - Cropped ankle - Denim construction - Approx. 9.5" rise, 28.5" inseam - Imported Fiber Content 87% cotton, 12% elasterell-p, and 1% elastane Care Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Shipping & Returns Returnable within 45 days by mail or to a U.S. Nordstrom Rack store or U.S. Nordstrom store. Due to the ongoing impact of COVID-19, your order will be ready to ship within 3 - 5 days. May be eligible to upgrade to next business day or two-business day shipping at checkout. Store Pickup available at checkout for select items. Pickup your order at a store of your choice. This item qualifies for free shipping when you spend over $89.