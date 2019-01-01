Marjani Beauty

The Aunique "shimmer & Shine" Ultimate Beauty Kit

$178.00 $145.00

Buy Now Review It

At Marjani Beauty

Introducing the Marjani Beauty Holiday Edition BEAT Box™ with AUnique twist. We are so excited to partner with celebrity makeup artist & beauty expert Camara Aunique on our first ever beauty box. This Holiday season we present the "AUnique Beauty Kit", a curated collection of Camara's favorite makeup products and beauty essentials designed to give you that perfect "beat" for any occasion. The SHIMMER & SHINE Ultimate Beauty Kit Includes everything from the smaller kits and a few extra must haves to get you prepped, glowing and ready to go. Start with a clean canvas using the Urban Skin rx Even Tone cleansing bar. Before you prime bring some moisture to your face with a few drops of the Neroli Rose Dry Oil spray. For those eyes, a hint of lavender sparkle on the lid, lashes for a little drama and paint to make those brows picture perfect. Lips mistletoe ready with a rose colored lip balm and a sultry nude lip. Let us help you find your perfect match with 3 foundation samples and the perfect beauty blender to set. And finally, a little illuminating powder to get you glowing.