From the author of bestselling Year of Living Danishly, this is an entertaining, reassuring and useful trip around the world, discovering the secrets of happiness from 30 countries. An encyclopedic guide to being happy, it discusses examples of well-being and lifestyle choices such as Ikigai, Hygge, Lagom, Fika. And what about the Chinese concept of xing fu, which is finding your ultimate purpose, or the Italian art of dolce far niente, which is basically doing nothing but relaxing or be inspired by Icelanders and get some Thetta reddast, the unwavering belief that everything will work out in the end.