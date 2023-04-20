Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Shorts
Christy Dawn
The Aspen Short
£165.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Christy Dawn
Need a few alternatives?
Area
Crystal Heart Cutout Shorts
BUY
$895.00
Nordstrom
Abercrombie
High Rise Premium Crepe Tailored Short
BUY
$56.00
$70.00
Abercrombie
Lulus
Tie And Low Turquoise One-shoulder Knotted Skort Romper
BUY
$64.00
Lulus
Champion
High-waisted C Logo Nylon Shorts
BUY
£36.00
Champion
More from Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Aspen Short
BUY
£165.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Carson Pant
BUY
£225.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Sonny Sweater
BUY
£205.00
Christy Dawn
Christy Dawn
The Carson Sweater
BUY
£230.00
Christy Dawn
More from Shorts
Area
Crystal Heart Cutout Shorts
BUY
$895.00
Nordstrom
Abercrombie
High Rise Premium Crepe Tailored Short
BUY
$56.00
$70.00
Abercrombie
Lulus
Tie And Low Turquoise One-shoulder Knotted Skort Romper
BUY
$64.00
Lulus
Champion
High-waisted C Logo Nylon Shorts
BUY
£36.00
Champion
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted