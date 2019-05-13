William Morrow

The Art Of Happy Moving: How To Declutter, Pack, And Start Over While Maintaining Your Sanity And Finding Happiness

A comprehensive, upbeat guide to help you survive the moving process from start to finish, filled with fresh strategies and checklists for timing and supplies, choosing which items to toss and which to keep, determining the best place to live, saying farewell and looking forward to hello.Moving is a major life change—-time consuming, expensive, often overwhelming, and sometimes scary. But it doesn’-t have to be! Instead of looking at it as a burdensome chore, consider it a new adventure.Ali Wenzke and her husband moved ten times in eleven years, living in seven states across the U.S. She created her popular blog, The Art of Happy Moving, to help others build a happier life before, during, and after a move. Infused with her infectious optimistic spirit, The Art of Happy Moving builds on her blog, offering step-by-step guidance, much-needed comfort, practical information, and welcome advice on every step of the process, including: How to stage your home for prospective buyers.How to choose your next neighborhood.How to discard your belongings and organize your packing.How to say goodbye to your friends.How to make the transition easier for your kids.How to decorate your new home.How to build a new community.And so much more..Ali shares invaluable personal anecdotes from her many moves, and packs each chapter with a wealth of information and ingenious tips (Did you know that if you have an extra-large welcome mat at the entrance of your home, it’-s more likely to sell?). Ali also includes checklists for packing and staging, and agendas for the big moving day.Whether you’-re a relocating professional, newly married, a family with kids and pets, or a retiree looking to downsize, The Art of Happy Moving will help you discover ways to help make your transition an easier one—-and be even happier than you were before.