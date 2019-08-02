Poolside X Dannijo

"the Ariana" Web Exclusive

$255.00

Buy Now Review It

At Poolside

Created for the summer of love! This vintage-inspired mini trunk is hand woven in a modern, rounded shape. Complete with a shoulder strap, double zipper closure, and metal feet, this super functional style is guaranteed to become your favorite summer bag. Hand woven by female artisans Hand embroidered and finished at our private atelier in India Fully lined with double zip closure Composition: Water reed, linen, natural cowrie shell No two bags are the same We are making these in very limited quantity, just in time for summer. Pre order for delivery week of 7/22. FREE SHIPPING!