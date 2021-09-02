Everlane

The Arc Jean

$78.00 $39.00

Details Model is 5′10″Wearing size 26 Rise: 11 1/2". Inseam: 26 1/2". Leg Opening: 14 3/4" (size 28). 98% Cotton, 2% ElastaneMachine wash cold, inside out. Tumble dry low. Made in Bien Hoa, VietnamSee the factory Reduced CO2 Emissions: The LEED-certified factory that makes our denim uses renewable energy and air drying to reduce its CO2 emissions by 80%. Questions about fit? Contact us Description A shape that’s ahead of the curve. The Arc Jean has a curved-leg fit that tapers in slightly at the hem for a silhouette with tons of attitude. It features a holds-you-in 11.5” rise and is made of our original stretch denim for just the right amount of movement. The best part? It’s an instant outfit-maker—just add any top and shoe from your wardrobe to see what we mean.