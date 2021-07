Everlane

The Arc Jean

$78.00 $58.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

A shape that’s ahead of the curve. The Arc Jean has a curved-leg fit that tapers in slightly at the hem for a silhouette with tons of attitude. It features a holds-you-in 11.5” rise and is made of our original stretch denim for just the right amount of movement. The best part? It’s an instant outfit-maker—just add any top and shoe from your wardrobe to see what we mean.