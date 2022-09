Everlane

The Apron Linen Tank

$70.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Keep it cool in modern linen. The Apron Linen Tank features cross-back straps, a modern square neckline, and a boxy, cropped shape that pairs perfectly with any high-rise bottom. Plus, it’s made of 100% linen which makes it more wrinkle resistant, extra breathable, and ideal for warm-weather days. Model Model is 5′7″, wearing a size S Materials 100% Linen