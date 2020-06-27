Hammacher Schlemmer

The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask

$19.95

Buy Now Review It

At Hammacher Schlemmer

Available only from Hammacher Schlemmer, this is the face mask that protects against airborne germs and impurities while keeping your skin cool and dry even with extended wear. Unlike ordinary masks that trap heat and sweat, this mask is lined with a unique breathable technical fabric that allows moisture to escape and remains cool against the skin. The lining also blocks damaging UV rays and is infused with antimicrobial silver ions that fight bacteria and odors. It comes with five removable, five-stage disposable filters that trap bacteria, pollutants as small as 2.5 microns, and common allergens such as pollen, mold, smoke, and dust mites with greater than 95% efficiency; it does not trap particles smaller than 2.5 microns in diameter such as small bacteria or viruses. Adjustable elastic ear loops let you create a comfortable, secure fit. Cooling properties do not diminish with hand washing. Mask is 50% anti-cooling nylon fibers/50% polyester. Can be worn with or without filter. Each filter lasts for up to three uses. Imported. Navy and Gray.