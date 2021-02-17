Therapy Notebooks

The Anti-anxiety Notebook

$40.00

Buy Now Review It

At Standard Dose

Created by therapists, this notebook draws on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) techniques to help lower anxiety and control stress. Guided journal entries, structured exercises, regular check-ins and more than 100 notes and tips from therapists encourage you to become aware of your thoughts and emotions, and ultimately help you to reframe, challenge, and change these when needed.