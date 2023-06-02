Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
MASQD
The Angled Brow & Spoolie Brush
£7.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Boots
Need a few alternatives?
MASQD
The Angled Brow & Spoolie Brush
BUY
£7.00
Boots
Beautyblender
Blender Defender Protective Carrying Case
BUY
$20.00
Sephora Australia
EcoTools
Full Powder Brush
BUY
£9.00
Boots
Il Makiage
Foundation Blending Brush
BUY
£38.00
Il Makiage
More from MASQD
MASQD
The Bronzer Brush
BUY
£9.00
Boots
MASQD
The Eye Set
BUY
£18.00
Boots
MASQD
The Concealer Brush
BUY
£7.00
Boots
MASQD
The Slanted Tweezer
BUY
£6.00
Boots
More from Tools
MASQD
The Angled Brow & Spoolie Brush
BUY
£7.00
Boots
Dyson
Corrale
BUY
$549.00
$699.00
Adore Beauty
Dyson
Supersonic
BUY
$499.00
$649.00
Adore Beauty
Dyson
Airwrap
BUY
$699.00
$949.00
Adore Beauty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted