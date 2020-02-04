Realisation Par x Elton John

The Amoreena In Cloud

£185.00

The Amoreena is our signature Leekley dress, which has been reworked in an exclusive Cloud print for the Elton for Réal capsule collection Long sleeve button front dress (short version of the Vivienne dress) Tailored bell sleeve with a cuff Deep v-shape neckline Nipped waist Slim fit Mid thigh length, mini dress No lining Original ‘Cloud’ print , designed by Réalisation featuring "Elton for Rèal" signature Limited edition collectors piece, a part of The Elton for Réal capsule collection