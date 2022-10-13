Everlane

The Alpaca V-neck Cropped Cardigan

A short cut for easy layering. Crafted from a blend of airy alpaca yarn, recycled nylon, and Merino wool, this cozy style offers a shorter length with the same long list of perks. Prickle-free, long-lasting, pilling-resistant, and earth-friendly, it features a deep V neckline and a clean button front. Layer over your favorite tee or turtleneck for an effortlessly cool (and luxuriously warm) look. Fun Fact: Alpacas are soft-hooved and gentle grazers, which makes them easier on pastures than other herd animals—giving you a sweater that’s light on you and the planet. For all animal fibers, we take extra precautions to ensure humane treatment. For more information, check out our sustainability initiatives. Model Model is 5′7″, wearing a size XS Materials 58% Alpaca, 34% Nylon (21% Recycled), 8% Merino Wool. Exclusive of trimming.