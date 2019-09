Realisation Par

The Allegra In Yellow Dragon

£240.00

Buy Now Review It

At Realisation Par

The Allegra - the dress you always wanted for the destination wedding you have coming up, the honeymoon you're about to embark on, or just for feeling your best sexy-self on a warm night. Ankle grazing with bare shoulders, fitting just snug enough in all the right places. Keep it simple and style with a kitten heel or flats.