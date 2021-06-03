Hedley & Bennett

The All Day Crossback Apron

$95.00

Buy Now Review It

At Hedley & Bennett

It’s not a contest, but if it was The Crossback Apron would be winning when it comes to comfort. It includes all of the features you know and love from our Essential Apron, but with crossback straps that offer all-day support for your marathon rendering, braising, smoking, and slow-roasting sessions. In a road test of kitchen aprons, Wirecutter named The Crossback Apron their “Crowd Favorite” for its all-day wearability. We’re flattered. When you forget you’re wearing an apron, you can focus on what really matters: getting your hands dirty.