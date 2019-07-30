Search
Products fromShopShoesFlats
Madewell

The Alex Oxford In Leather And Suede

$148.00
At Madewell
Casual yet refined, these leather-and-suede oxfords with a pointed toe and matching laces have boyish good looks and an appeal that's totally timeless. Cushiness alert: We've added an extra layer of padding to make them even easier on the feet.
Featured in 1 story
Madewell Just Released Their Fall 2019 Collection
by Eliza Huber