The Alchemist’s Garden, Where My Heart Beats, 100ml

Hypnotizing as a dream, enduring as a memory, Where My Heart Beats is a Floral Rose fragrance that unveils itself layer by layer. Like a blossoming bouquet with dancing butterflies, the blend highlights the enchantment of Peony through a chorus of White Peony Accord, Violet Leaves Accord, and White Musk. Main ingredients: White Peony accord, Violet Leaves accord, White Musk note Where My Heart Beats uses alcohol made from 100% recycled carbon emissions. By adopting a novel carbon capture approach, carbon emissions from industry, which would typically be released into the atmosphere, are recycled and purified instead. Airy and floral, the scent evokes rose and lily of the valley yet with a greener, fresher quality. Lifting the trail skyward is the Violet Leaves Accord. With a powdery, slightly sweet facet, the accord vibrates like the wings of the butterfly with a pure watery edge. Leaves Accord is classic yet modern, exemplifying the spontaneity of nature. Leaving a long-lasting trail, the White Musk note in this fragrance is curated from high-quality molecules created by pioneers in the field after 80 years of research. A symbol of freedom and creativity and a signature Gucci emblem, the butterfly stamped onto the delicate white bottle is a winged wonder as whimsical and elegant as the fragrance’s peony blend.