Rituel De Fille
The Alchemist Highlight Intensifier
£24.00
At Net-A-Porter
Instructions for use: Using a brush or fingertips, apply product to cheekbones, browbone and down the bridge of your nose to add dimension to the face Alternatively, sweep across lids or dab onto your lips 5.4g/ 0.19oz.Ingredients: Ricinus Communis (Castor) Seed Oil, Calcium Sodium Borosilicate, Euphorbia Cerifera (Candelilla) Wax, Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891), Lavandula Angustifolia (Lavender) Oil, Silica (Silicon Dioxide), Tin Oxide (CI 77861), Tocopherol