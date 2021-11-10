United States
Hill House Home
The Akilah Nap Dress
$200.00
Free Shipping Luxe Fabric Free Returns Meet the Nap Dress®. It’s our signature garment; soft, comfortable, and pretty enough to wear all day and night. The Akilah is an A-line Nap Dress® with elasticated smocking, a midi skirt and dramatic ruffle wrap-around collar. The versatile neckline can be worn 2 ways - on the shoulder or off the shoulder. About the fabric: Our velvet is made with real silk, giving it a light weight and extra soft feel.