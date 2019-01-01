Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Shhhower Cap
The Ajax
$43.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shhhower Cap
Featured in 1 story
How To Copy My Easy Nighttime Skin-Care Routine
by
Lucie Fink
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
IKG
Sunday Funday Texture Foam
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
M&J Trimming
2 7/8" (72mm) Velvet Ribbon
$5.98
from
M&J Trimming
BUY
DETAILS
Cantu
Cantu Coconut Curling Cream
$5.99
from
Amazon
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Shampoo For Beautiful Color
$44.00
from
Oribe
BUY
More from Shhhower Cap
DETAILS
Shhhower Cap
The Minx Showercap
$43.00
from
Shhhower Cap
BUY
More from Hair Care
DETAILS
SEED PHYTONUTRIENTS
Volume Texture Spray
$26.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Oribe
Après Beach Wave And Shine Spray
$44.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
R & Co
R+co Moon Landing Anti-humidity Spray
$32.00
from
DermStore
BUY
DETAILS
OGX
Moroccan Sea Salt Spray
$7.99
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Skin Care
Beauty
This Is What Walnut Face Scrubs Are Really Doing To Your Skin
No matter how diligent your twice-daily face-washing routine, sometimes you just want a deep cleanse that will slough away dead skin cells and debris, and
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
12 Watercolor Tattoos You'll Want To Get For Summer
When J.Lo was asked to give her thoughts on her ex Ben Affleck’s vibrant phoenix back tattoo — besides leading with "Awful!" — she gave a piece of
by
Refinery29
Beauty
8 Tattoos You Should Get If You're A Gemini
So what if you're a social butterfly who loves to gossip and control the music at every single party? Despite what the memes might say, Geminis are not
by
Samantha Sasso
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted