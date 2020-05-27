Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
Charlotte Tilbury
The Air-brush Bronzing Brush
$40.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charlotte Tilbury
Kabuki-style retractable bronzer brush for an airbrushed, sun-kissed, smooth-looking finish
Need a few alternatives?
Charlotte Tilbury
Powder & Sculpt Brush
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Beautyblender
Rosie Posie Blender Essentials Set
$45.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Artis
Elite Oval 4 Brush
$47.00
$35.25
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
It Cosmetics
Heavenly Skin 2-in-1 Tap & Smooth Brush
$15.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
More from Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury
The Air-brush Bronzing Brush
$40.00
from
Charlotte Tilbury
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Powder & Sculpt Brush
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Luxury Eyeshadow Palette
$53.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Mini Pillow Talk Lipstick & Liner Set
$25.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Tools
Amope
Pedi Perfect Extra Coarse Pedicure Electronic Foot File
$19.89
from
Walmart
BUY
Charlotte Tilbury
Powder & Sculpt Brush
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Herbivore
Jade Facial Roller
$30.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Skin Gym
Rose Quartz Gua Sha
$32.00
from
Credo
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted