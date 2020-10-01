United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Comme Si
The Agnelli Sock
$28.00
At Comme Si
Our take on the classic men’s trouser sock, translated for the modern woman. Inspired by the artibers of Italian style - Marella and Gianni. Machine wash in The Sock Laundry Bag in cold or warm water. Lay flat to dry or tumble dry on low. Do not iron, do not bleach. 100% extra long staple Egyptian Cotton. Light weight. Reinforced toe. Hits above the ankle. Finished by hand with decorative logo ribbon. European sizing. Made in Italy.