Kate Gunn

The Accidental Soberista

$40.50

Kate Gunn was a social drinker, usually having a few drinks about three nights a week. But she had an inkling that alcohol was holding her back from getting on top of her life, and the hangovers were getting worse. So, when Kate's partner had to take a break from alcohol for a month, in solidarity with him, she decided to dip her toes in the water and try being a non-drinker too. Not long into her transformational journey, Kate discovered that breaking free from alcohol improved every single aspect of her life: from relationships to health to work to happiness. By giving up one thing, she gained so much more. In The Accidental Soberista, Kate chronicles the challenges and obstacles on the path to giving herself the greatest gift she has ever received - freedom from alcohol. Whether you're sober-curious or want to remove the final obstacle in the way of your own health and life goals, this could be just the journey for you too.