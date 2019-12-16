Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Gucci
The Accessories That’ll Make Your Nye Outfit Shine
£580.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Browns
Black Crystal Logo Clip
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Padded Rhinestone Headband
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Gucci
Gucci
Gg Crystal-embellished Clip Earrings
£435.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Gucci
Gg Marmont Leather Platform Sandals
£670.00
from
Matches Fashion
BUY
Gucci
Bow-detailed Draped Silk-blend Satin Blouse
£1350.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Gucci
Bloom Eau De Parfum For Her Duo Set
$105.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
Zara
Padded Rhinestone Headband
£17.99
from
Zara
BUY
RAINBOW UNICORN BIRTHDAY SURPRISE
Padded Velvet Headband
$30.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Amazon
15-piece Pearl Hair Clips
$9.45
from
Amazon
BUY
Free People
The Molly Headband
$24.00
from
Free People
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted