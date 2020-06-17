Society6

The Abstract Shape Of Spring Sling Chair

$149.00 $119.20

Buy Now Review It

At Morgan Harper Nichols

We've got just the seat for you. Our sling chairs make the perfect backyard or beach companion to help you reach peak relaxation. Let your cares melt away in the polyester hammock-style seat and recline in three different positions for whatever your lounging style may be. The UV and water resistant coating means you can take it anywhere and not worry about bringing it inside during storms or when not in use. 24.5" W x 32" H x 45" D Solid wood frame Collapsible Durable, woven polyester seat Water resistant UV coated to protect against fading Every order is custom made just for you For more info click here PRO TIP: Meant to be used with our folding stool, coordinate your sling chair with picnic blankets, can coolers and some beach towels for an outdoor setup that will have everyone staring in jealousy. Please note: all sling chairs are custom-made and printed upon order. Returns are only accepted in the case of damage.