Madewell

The Abroad Shoulder Bag

$168.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

Made of top-quality leather in timeless shapes, our Abroad collection is destined for classic status (the vibe = vintage dream bag). Sleek and minimalist, this roomy shoulder style has a superadjustable strap and space for all your must-carries and then some (read: it's that just-right iPad/book size you've been searching for).