Everlane

The ’90s Mini Dress

$50.00 $35.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

Description A modern take on a ’90s classic. The ’90s Mini Dress features a flattering square neckline, cap sleeves, and a snug, figure-hugging fit. Because it's made of our 100% cotton interlock jersey, it has all the comfort of a T-shirt, with the look of a party dress. Oh, and it's machine washable.