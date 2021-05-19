Zara

The 90’s Full Length Jeans

$49.90

Buy Now Review It

At Zara

Slim Fit - Wide Leg - High Rise ZW SIGNATURE DENIM JEANS High-waisted long wide leg jeans with five pockets. THE 90S FULL LENGTH IN PASADENA BLUE is offered with a natural distressed effect and unfinished hems inspired by the grunge era. These jeans are made in elastane-free 12 oz denim that combines their original look with an extra of softness and comfort. Front zip and metal button closure.