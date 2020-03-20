Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Jeans
Everlane
The 90’s Cheeky Straight Jean – Vintage Sunbleached Blue
$78.00
$50.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Everlane
This price covers the basic cost to develop, produce and fulfill this product.
Need a few alternatives?
& Other Stories
Cropped Mid Rise Flared Jeans
£59.00
£23.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Everlane
The Authentic Stretch High-rise Skinny Jean
$68.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Levi
501 Original Fit Women's Jeans
$69.50
$49.99
from
Levi's
BUY
promoted
G-STAR RAW
G-star Raw 3301 High Waist Straight 90's Ankle Jean
€99.95
€41.72
from
Amazon Fashion
BUY
More from Everlane
Everlane
The 90's Cheeky Straight Jean - Vintage Sunbleached Blu
$78.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Pima Micro Rib Turtleneck
$35.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Perform Legging
$58.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Everlane
The Cotton–merino Short-sleeve Cardigan, Bone
$65.00
from
Everlane
BUY
More from Jeans
& Other Stories
Cropped Mid Rise Flared Jeans
£59.00
£23.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Goose Barnacle
Tapered Italian Raw Denim
£107.96
from
Goose Barnacle
BUY
Toteme
Flair Jeans
£250.47
from
Bird
BUY
Everlane
The Authentic Stretch High-rise Skinny Jean
$68.00
$50.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted