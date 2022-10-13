Everlane

The ’80s Blazer

$185.00 $148.00

The elevated essential everyone needs in their wardrobe. The ’80s Blazer features a classic notch collar, exaggerated shoulders, and a relaxed silhouette with three front pockets and one interior pocket to keep your most important essentials close at hand. The best part? It looks just as good thrown over a bralette and leggings as it does over denim or smart pants. Model Model is 5′9″, wearing a size 2 Materials Shell: 60% Lyocell, 40% Cotton. Lining: 100% Recycled Polyester. Exclusive of Ornamentation.