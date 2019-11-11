Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaters
Alexa Chung
The 5 Knitwear Trends Ruling This Autumn
£190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Net-A-Porter
Mohair-Blend Sweater
Need a few alternatives?
ASOS CURVE
Square Neck Fluffy Jumper With Short Sleeve
£26.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Collusion
Roll Neck Jumper In Green
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Banana Republic Factory
Plaid Turtleneck Sweater
$69.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
Banana Republic Factory
Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
$138.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
More from Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung
Mohair-blend Sweater
£190.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Alexa Chung
Suede Sandals
$525.00
$262.00
from
Outnet
BUY
Alexa Chung
Wide Leg Denim
$240.00
$168.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
Alexa Chung
Appliquéd Crinkled Faux Patent Leather Mini Skirt
£140.00
from
The Outnet
BUY
More from Sweaters
ASOS CURVE
Square Neck Fluffy Jumper With Short Sleeve
£26.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Collusion
Roll Neck Jumper In Green
£10.00
from
ASOS
BUY
Banana Republic Factory
Plaid Turtleneck Sweater
$69.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
Banana Republic Factory
Cashmere Crew Neck Sweater
$138.99
from
Banana Republic Factory
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted