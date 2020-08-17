Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Tools
DryBar
The 3-day Bender 1.25″ Digital Curling Iron
$145.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
A rotating clamp that creates perfect curls and waves in half the time of a traditional curling iron.
Need a few alternatives?
GHD
Curve Creative Curl Wand
$199.00
from
Amazon
BUY
T3
Singlepass Wave Professional Tapered Ceramic Styling Wand
$160.00
$129.99
from
Verishop
BUY
Remington
Pro 1"-1.5" Pearl Ceramic Conical Curling Wand
$24.99
$20.80
from
Amazon
BUY
Beachwaver
S.75
$129.00
$90.30
from
Beachwaver
BUY
More from DryBar
DryBar
Seashore Spritzer
$26.00
from
DryBar
BUY
DryBar
The Brush Crush Heated Brush Set ($243 Value)
$165.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DryBar
The Double Shot Blow-dryer Brush
$150.00
$127.50
from
Nordstrom
BUY
promoted
DryBar
The Chaser High-shine Finishing Cream
$25.00
from
Macy's
BUY
More from Tools
GHD
Curve Creative Curl Wand
$199.00
from
Amazon
BUY
GHD
Air Hair Dryer Diffuser
£29.00
£23.20
from
GHD
BUY
StackedSkincare
Cryotherapy Ice Roller
$24.00
from
StackedSkincare
BUY
TRESemmé
Salon Professional Volume Rollers
£24.99
£19.99
from
Superdrug
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted