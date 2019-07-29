Realisation Par

The 1996 Dress - Zodiac

£250.00

The 1996 dress in Zodiac is our answer to any wedding, party, black tie, cocktail event or place where you’ll be a plus one - we’ve all been there. When trying to find the right dress for one of those things, we usually get overwhelmed and end up buying something expensive we’ll never wear again... ultimately making us feel a little weird and leaving us standing by the bar pretending to write emails... Maybe not that dramatic, but you know what we mean. The 1996 dress makes you stand out, yet looks effortless. The Zodiac print is also one hell of a conversation starter. So slip into the 90’s, have a glass of champagne and make new friends whilst asking ‘Hey baby, what’s your sign?”