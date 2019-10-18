The Spicery

The 12 Curries Of Christmas Advent Calendar

At The Spicery

From a mild and creamy korma, to a fiery Madras or an exotic Jamaican curry goat, this one-of-a-kind advent calendar makes an ideal gift for curry and spice lovers, or if you're looking for something more than chocolate to countdown the days till Christmas! Behind each window in this stunning advent calendar is one recipe and a spice blend - just add a few fresh ingredients to create a delicious curry to feed four people! Calendar contains: - 12 sachets of curry spice blends and 12 corresponding recipes to create fantastic curries from around the world! - Dimensions L305mm x W485mm x D30mm