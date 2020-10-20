Everlane

The 100% Human Face Mask 5-pack

$25.00

Buy Now Review It

At Everlane

100% Human For 100% Human Rights We launched 100% Human as a way to bring people together amid the civil divisions following the 2016 election and advocate for the human rights of all. For every 100% Human product sold, we’re proud to donate 10% to the ACLU, which has been fighting tirelessly to protect our fundamental freedoms for the past 100 years. To date, we’ve donated over $650K—and we’re not stopping anytime soon. Featured here is our 100% Human Face Mask 5-Pack. Each reusable non-medical mask is made from double-layered knit cotton and features elastic ear loops with a touch of stretch for a lot of comfort. For optimal protection, we suggest washing each mask before first use and after every wear—and always washing your hands before putting it on and taking it off.