Everlane
The 100% Human Face Mask 3-pack
$18.00$9.00
At Everlane
We launched 100% Human as a way to bring people together amid the civil divisions following the 2016 election and advocate for the human rights of all. For every 100% Human product sold, we’re proud to donate 10% to the ACLU, which has been fighting tirelessly to protect our fundamental freedoms for the past 100 years. To date, we’ve donated over $1 million—and we’re not stopping anytime soon.