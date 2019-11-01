The Happiness Planner

The 100-day Planner

The 52-Week Journal is perfect for those who don't want to write or journal every day, but still want to set weekly goals and reflect on a weekly basis. It is similar to The Mindfulness Planner except that it comes with weekly goal setting, weekly overview, and weekly reflection pages, instead of the daily and monthly pages. Materials: Hardcover with gold-foiled logo and gold corners Spiral bound 251 pages of white 100 gram paper Encouragements include: Setting goals that will maximize your happiness level, practicing self-reflection, mastering the art of resilience, cutting out things that hold you back Start each week with an exciting and inspiring thought, then end each day with gratitute Plan your life around things that truly matter with those who truly matter and strenghten relationships with your loved ones Train your mind to always look at the positive side of things Made in China Dimensions: 7.7" x 10.2" x 1.7" Weight: 1.03 lbs.